Global Uncertainty Rising, Need To Maintain 'Margins Of Safety', Says CEA Anantha Nageswaran

He said if the developments that have happened in the last week do create a necessity for the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes, then we have to wait and see what happens to real interest rates in the United States and what that will do to the U.S. dollar.

"And also, what implications it will have for emerging economies, which I believe will be mostly positive in one sense, that is, the pressure on their currencies will abate. On the other hand, if the Federal Reserve had to go ahead with its tightening programme, having provided liquidity backstop and put in place some other arrangements to make depositors whole, then we have to wait and see what kind of domino effect it might create on other banking institutions, on the overall economy, etc. It is a fairly difficult situation that central banks around the world, especially in advanced economies, are confronting," Nageswaran said.

He said at this moment, it may be somewhat difficult to quantify the net effect of these developments on countries like India. "The overall positives would be the implications it would have for global demand, for oil prices, and for U.S. interest rates and the dollar. Those kinds of reactions will be mostly positive for us, even if there is an impact on export growth," he said.