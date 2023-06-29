Global Green Hydrogen Supply Needs $9.4 Trillion Investment By 2050: Deloitte

Setting up the global supply chain for green hydrogen will require a cumulative investment of $9.4 trillion by 2050 to achieve the net-zero targets, according to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

The business consulting and services firm estimates $3.1 trillion of the total investments to go towards developing economies, it said in a report issued on June 27.

Although these numbers may seem high, they are considerably less when spread out, it said. "Raising $9.4 trillion in financing over a 25-year period corresponds to 23 times global investment in oil and gas production of the year 2022."

Raising the funds is "manageable" if the decline in oil and gas spends could be channeled to clean hydrogen, the report said. "It is something that international oil and gas companies have already started doing."

Some of the main consumption regions, such as China, Europe and North America will require expenditure of $2 trillion, $1.2 trillion and $1 trillion, respectively.

According to the report, funding should also be raised in developing countries for export purposes, including almost $900 billion in north Africa, nearly $400 billion in South America and nearly $300 billion each for sub-Saharan Africa and central America. "This is likely to pose significant challenges."

The hydrogen economy's emergence can be a unique opportunity to attract foreign investment in the global south, a trend that may already be under way—the 250 million euro German PtX Development Fund is an example of it.

According to Deloitte's outlook, green hydrogen production will account for the bulk of investments, with over 75% of the total requirements or around $7.2 trillion, posing industrial and deployment challenges.

Power generation, and manufacturing and installation of 7,900 gigawatt of solar photovoltaic and 1,300 GW of wind capacity will require $3.1 trillion and $1.5 trillion in investments, respectively. Electrolysers will require an additional investment of $2.6 trillion for 7,500 GW capacity by 2050.

Ramping up the value chain of green hydrogen requires the timely scale-up of equipment manufacturing and a seamless deployment of renewable energy assets. Blue hydrogen capital expenditure of $600 billion are concentrated in the first half of Deloitte’s outlook period, as this technology helps to support market ramp-up before peaking around 2040, it said.