Ghar Kharcha: You Have A Cereal Problem

Retail inflation is red hot once again. Just after two months of cooling below 6%, it spiked to 6.52%, led by a rise in the prices of food items like cereals.

Inflation in food and beverages was at 6.19% in January against 4.58% in December.

Cereal inflation continued to rise to record highs, touching 16.12% in January. Wheat prices rose 25.05% in January—the highest since at least 2015—pushing up costs of other related products, ranging from white flour to bakery items.

Inflation in spices spiked to 21.09%—also the highest since at least 2014—marking the eighth straight month of an increase. Milk inflation rose to 8.79%.