G20 Summit 2023: What Is The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor?

The arrangement will include a railway route that, upon completion, will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement existing maritime and road transport routes. This will enable goods and services to transit to, from, and between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe.

Along the railway track, the members want to lay a cable for energy and digital connectivity, as well as a pipe for clean hydrogen export.

This corridor will safeguard regional supply chains, boost trade accessibility, and enable a greater emphasis on environmental, social, and governance consequences.

It will be designed to increase efficiencies, save costs, promote economic cohesion, create jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, leading to a radical integration of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

On Saturday, the US Deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer said that the corridor “fills a damaging global gap and enables greater prosperity and better connectivity for key regions around the world”.

Finer added that the project will allow the countries involved to play a key role in the “global connective tissue of commerce, of digital communications, of energy.”