G20 Summit 2023: New Delhi Declaration 'Almost Ready', Says Amitabh Kant

As all eyes remain on whether a New Delhi Declaration will emerge from India’s G20 Presidency, Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Friday that such a document would be inclusive of the voice of the global south and developing countries.

"Our presidency has been decisive... The New Delhi Declaration is almost ready," Kant said in a press conference. Now, it would be up to the leaders to accept it, he said.

Such a joint declaration has been facing pushback over issues like the language of war and subsequent food and energy insecurities across the globe at previous ministerial-level meetings.

Answering concerns on whether the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping will hinder a joint declaration, Kant said China is a multilateral player, and the bilateral relations of the country are different from the multilateral ones. "The challenge is to bring consensus on every issue; as every country has the veto power," he said.