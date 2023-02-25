Fractal Seeks To Capitalise On The Growing Interest In AI

Fractal Analytics Inc. is set to clock at least Rs 2,000 crore revenue in a year artificial intelligence has firmly embedded itself in public consciousness.

That’s according to Srikanth Velamakanni, who co-founded Fractal AI with IIMA batchmate Pranay Agrawal in 2000 when the internet itself was in its infancy in India. Today, the New York and Mumbai-based startup provides AI and analytics services to a third of Fortune 500 companies globally.

“We are on track for Rs 2,000 crore this year. Pretty confident of achieving that. That is where we are,” Velamakanni said during a freewheeling chat with BQ Prime on Thursday. “If you ask me about next year, I can’t say anything because given all the things that are possible [in AI], I would not like to speculate on that.”

To be sure, the company—which turned unicorn only last year after a $360 million fundraise from TPG Inc.—slipped into loss for the first time in the financial year 2022, its filings with the Registrar of Companies show. Its operating revenue, however, rose 48.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,293 crore.

“There’s this very funny thing. A lot of [news] articles have come about that [loss]. But those are reported numbers, that include charges for ESOPs, one-time expenses and so on,” Velamakanni said. “I think what we need to look at is revenue, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margins … Those are very, very solid.”

“I mean the loss is real, of course, but it’s to do with the accounting norms. But even by those methods we will be profitable this year.”

The company, which according to a 2021 Bloomberg report was exploring an initial public offering amid a pandemic-induced boom in business, isn’t looking to raise funds any time soon.

“We don’t need a lot of capital [for our ongoing projects], because we have raised capital in 2022…and we are profitable,” Velamakanni said. “But if we have to do some game-changing investments or acquisitions—which we are constantly looking out for—then we consider fundraising.”

Any listing plans? “We would definitely want to become India’s first listed AI company,” said Velamakanni. “But that’s still some time away.”