FMCG Industry Hopeful Of Rural Market Bouncing Back In Coming Quarters, Says Emami MD

Asked whether it's a good time for acquisition of new D2C brands, Agarwal said: 'It's always a good time... it depends on you, how strategically what you are able to do with that and the value on which you are buying." Emami has bought stakes in D2C brands like nutrition firm Tru Native F&B, Pet Care Startup Cannis Lupus etc.

"One or two brands have now started showing in our topline," he said, adding the plan is to grow them further.