Flipkart's Former Top Executive Anil Goteti Launches Travel Fintech Startup

Flipkart's former Senior Vice-President Anil Goteti has launched a travel credit card startup named Scapia, targeted at young travellers.

Bengaluru-based Scapia has been operating in stealth mode over the last year, and its primary product is a credit card and app targeted at Gen-Z and millennials.

The card claims to offer 10% rewards on every transaction, which can be redeemed in lieu of discounted flights and hotel stays across the globe, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The credit card has been introduced in partnership with Federal Bank Ltd. and is based on the VISA network. "Customers can use the card in over 150 countries across a million merchants and access transactions in real-time within the Scapia app," it said.

It is also venturing into the BNPL space, offering a no-cost EMI option named 'Travel Now, Pay Later.'

Scapia was founded by Goteti, who started his career with Flipkart in 2012 as a director of the books and eBooks segment. Over time, he handled various categories, such as mobiles and furniture, before resigning in 2020 to start up on his own.

Goteti has become the latest in a series of former Flipkart executives to launch their own startups. Some prominent names include Udaan, Navi, PhonePe, Groww, and Cure.fit.