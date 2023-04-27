FC Barcelona To Pay €94 Million A Year For Debt To Renew Stadium

Barça, which had revenue of €100 million in the 2021-22 season, expects to generate an additional €247 million with the new facilities, not including season tickets. It used last season’s revenue as a baseline for the terms of the borrowing, so the first €100 million in revenue will go to the club and the rest will go to a securitization fund that will pay constructors and providers as well as financial creditors. The remaining amount will go back to Barça.