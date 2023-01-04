EV Sales Cross Record One Million Units In 2022. What's Next?

The year 2022 saw India reach a milestone of 1 million electric vehicle sales for the first time since the country started manufacturing battery-powered vehicles.

This was a twofold growth over the previous year, and came after customers shrugged scars of EVs catching fire in early 2022.

Some of the major factors that drove EV sales included several benefits and incentives to the original equipment manufacturers under state and central government policies, such as FAME-2. That helped to create an ecosystem for faster adoption of EVs.

The prompt action taken by the government to implement safety standards for EVs after the fire-related incidents was also crucial in soothing ruffled nerves.

The first phase of Battery Safety Standards-AIS-156 was implemented on Dec. 1. This mandated battery management systems on every EV to tackle issues related to performance of batteries under high heat and temperature and provide early warnings to users.

Under the second phase of the policy, that will take effect from April 1, IP67 norms for waterproofing of batteries will become mandatory.

At present, there are around 28 states that either have a draft EV policy or have implemented the policies in their states benefiting the industry.

States are competing with each other for establishing EV manufacturing hubs. Almost all large states are incentivising customer purchase of EVs through a mix of upfront state subsidy, GST registration charges, and incentivising the setup of charging infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu, which is progressing as a hub of EV manufacturing, provides incentives related to full reimbursement of GST paid on the sale of vehicles, 100% exemption on electricity tax, and a subsidy on the cost of land.

Government policies such as FAME-II, Advanced Cell Chemistry and the Production-Linked Incentive schemes are accelerating the development of EVs in India.