Enforcement Directorate Raids SREI Infrastructure Finance Properties

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on properties of of two organisations—SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd., which are undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged illegal financial dealings by them, an ED official said.

The central agency's officials raided an office of the promoters at Alipore area of the city, besides at Tangra, Hastings and an upmarket residence at Anandapur allegedly belonging to officers of the organisation, he said.