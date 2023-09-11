ECB Poised For The Rate Pause That Refreshes

A hawkish pause, retaining a bias to tighten, would be the most prudent course of action to assess the consequences of the nine-step journey in the ECB's deposit rate from negative 0.5% in July last year to the current 3.75%. Policymakers can still emphasize that a subsequent hike is possible later this year, and there are tools other than interest rates that the ECB can wield to maintain a tight monetary stance. A further unwind of its quantitative easing bond portfolio is possible, along with other measures to reduce its swollen balance sheet.