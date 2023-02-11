Drone Maker ideaForge Files For Rs 300-Crore IPO

Drone maker ideaForge Technology Ltd. has filed papers with the market regulator to raise funds through an initial public offering to repay debt and raise working capital.

The Mumbai-based supplier of equipment to India's defence forces plans to raise Rs 300 crore by issuing nearly 48.7 lakh new equity shares, according to its draft red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The book building offer reserves 75% of the shares on offer to qualified institutional buyers, 15% to non-institutional investors and 10% to retail individual bidders.

JM Financial Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the book running lead managers.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance of up to Rs 50 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of debt; Rs 135 crore to fund working capital requirements; and Rs 40 crore for product development and general corporate purposes.