Dixon Invests Rs 300 Crore In Noida Plant To Make Xiaomi Smartphones

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. has kicked off smartphone manufacturing for Xiaomi Corp.'s Indian arm at its Noida plant, with the aim of exporting 30% of the total capacity being produced there over the next two to three years.

The production will take place at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Padget Electronics Pvt., the contract manufacturer said on Thursday. The factory, which spans 3 lakh sq ft., has a capacity to make 25 million phones a year, said Sunil Vachani, founder and chairman of Dixon Technologies.

"It is a momentous step towards our commitment to boosting local smartphone manufacturing," Vachani said.

In September, Dixon entered into an agreement with Xiaomi to manufacture the brand's smartphones.

The move came after Chinese brands had been nudged by the Indian government to produce locally and serve overseas markets. However, other players such as Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus continue to manufacture themselves.

This shift means that Xiaomi’s previous suppliers in the country, such as Foxconn Technology Group’s Bharat FIH Ltd. and DBG Technology Co., may see a decline in business opportunities.

Xiaomi’s collaboration with Dixon follows a similar pattern from earlier this year, when it decided to outsource its audio business to another Noida-based company, Optiemus Electronics Ltd. That time, too, the move was part of the government's efforts to curb imports and to involve more local companies in supply chain, distribution and manufacturing.

Dixon has signed a five-year contract with Xiaomi. The company also manufactures smartphones for brands such as Motorola, Nokia, and Jio Bharat. "Other than Xiaomi, the Noida facility will also make Jio phones," Vachani said.