Dell, HP Among 27 Firms Approved For PLI 2.0 Scheme For IT Hardware

As many as 27 firms have been approved under the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The minister said of the 27, 23 firms are ready to start manufacturing on Day 0. "The rest will be ready to start within the next 90 days," he told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

The 27 firms will together invest about Rs 3,000 crore under the scheme, and value production worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore (about $42 billion) is expected.

"The investment will generate direct employment for 50,000 people, and indirect employment for about 1.5 lakh people," he added. Servers, laptops, tablets and PCs will be manufactured under the scheme.

He said Dell, Foxconn, HP, Asus, Acer, Lenovo and others are among those that have received approval.

The PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware was approved in May this year, with the aim of "localisation of components and sub-assemblies and allowing for a longer duration to develop the supply chain within the country."