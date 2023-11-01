Deja Vu For Indian IT As Fresher Hiring Set To Halve In FY24

Fresher hiring by India’s top-tier IT services firms is set to halve in the current financial year, as slowdown fears grip the wider $250-billion outsourcing industry.

The last time outsourcers skipped campus hiring was in 2008.

Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd., after their second-quarter earnings, ruled out campus hiring this year. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. plans to stick to its targeted onboarding of 40,000 freshers, while HCL Technologies Ltd. will honour its commitment of 10,000 hires.

“The figures show that there will be about a 40-50% drop in hiring of freshers in FY24. This means that roughly half-a-lakh fresher jobs will be impacted,” Sunil C, chief executive officer at staffing firm Teamlease Services Ltd., told BQ Prime.

“It has been a trend that top IT firms hired freshers in large volumes year-on-year and spent time and resources on training them. But in FY24, it is expected that most firms are upskilling their current workforce and cutting down their hiring rates for new talent significantly.”

That strategy is showing in the eroding employee base as well.

Headcount of India’s top-tier outsourcers declined by a net 18,112 employees in the quarter ended September, according to earnings statements. Only LTIMindtree Ltd. (794) and Tech Mahindra Ltd. (2,307) clocked net additions. That translates to a nearly 40% decline for the full year, according to NLB Services. In absolute terms, the net hiring by top-tier IT firms has witnessed a drop of at least 2,50,000 in FY24.