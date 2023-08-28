Crypto Unicorn CoinSwitch Lays Off 44 Employees

Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch has laid off 44 employees from its customer support team.

"We continuously evaluate our business to stay competitive, prioritising innovation, value, and service for our customers. To that end, we right-sized our customer support team to align with the present volume of customer queries on our platform," a CoinSwitch spokesperson told BQ Prime.

Over the last year, the company said many support team members have been absorbed into other functions based on the suitability of their skills for the other roles.

"As and when volumes grow and we open new roles, we will be happy to welcome back those impacted," the company said, indicating that the layoffs are a result of a broader slump in virtual currencies.

Earlier this month, another cryptocurrency app, CoinDCX, laid off 12% of its workforce, or 71 employees, citing a prolonged bear market for crypto and the impact of TDS on domestic exchanges.