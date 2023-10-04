Cricket World Cup 2023: Disney Star Likely To Net A Record Rs 4,000 Crore In Ad Revenue

As India prepares to host the much-awaited quadrennial showpiece, the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 starting Friday, Disney Star — the tournament's official broadcast and digital media rights holder— will also be celebrating.

Disney Star has so far secured as many as 24 sponsors and more than 500 advertisers for the high-profile 45-day tournament. The broadcaster is in final talks with four to five more brands for sponsorship agreements and it also expects to onboard more advertisers in the coming weeks.

"The ICC Cricket World Cup stands as the biggest opportunity for marketers during this festive season, offering a crucial platform to leave a lasting impression on consumers," Ajit Varghese, head of network ad sales, at Disney Star, told BQ Prime. "We are witnessing an upturn in macro-economic conditions, with brands from various sectors wanting to associate with the World Cup."

The response from advertisers, too, has been "overwhelming", signalling a keen interest to capitalise on the festive season riding on positive consumer sentiment, he said. "Brands from diverse categories recognize the power this tournament brings on the table and are eager to make investments in this space."

Varghese did not disclose the financial details of the deals. But ad agencies expect Disney Star to mop up Rs 4,000 crore from advertising sales, setting a new record.

Historically, the world cup is a bonanza for broadcasters, with advertisers clamouring to pay as high as Rs 20 lakh for a 10-second slot during India-Pakistan matches. This time, they said, the brands are earmarking extra budget because the tournament coincides with the festive season. A few big advertisers, according to industry executives, are willing to shell out Rs 150 crore.

"Disney Star should make anywhere between Rs 3,500-4,000 crore during this World Cup," Rammohan Sundaram, president-integrated media, DDB Mudra Group, told BQ Prime. "Imagine the kind of reach, frequency and top-of-the-mind awareness these brands will draw during festive season. On top of that, there could be tremendous positive rub off through word of mouth and advocacy, which only adds to the sales through the year."

According to Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt., Diwali coinciding with the world cup is a double bonanza and most brands will try to maximise this aperture. "The customers too may open up wallets a bit more than the cautious Covid years, and later."

To put this number into perspective, the projected revenue boost from airing the high-profile cricket game would be nearly three times the 2019 levels. Some suggest that revenues can surpass the combined revenue of Rs 3,800 crore accumulated by Disney Star (TV rights holder) and Viacom18 (digital rights) during this year's Indian Premier League. IPL is the marquee cricket event in the country as far as ad revenues go.

"Star aside, the hype around the World Cup could bring in Rs 2,000 crore to other media platforms including newspapers, news channels, outdoors, experiential, social and digital on cricket themed ads, on a cumulative basis, based on a back-of-the-envelope calculation," said Goyal, an advertising and media veteran with close to four decades in the business.

As India hosts the cricket world cup after 12 years, Disney Star is also expected to make up for the losses during the IPL, a few executives said. Unlike the IPL where Viacom 18 had digital rights, Disney Star has secured exclusive rights for both digital and television for the world cup.