Credit Suisse CEO Fights on All Fronts as He Faces Lost Year

The client-funds flight has crushed assets under management, with Credit Suisse saying it expects income from lending and fees to decline as a result. That has put it on track for a “substantial” pretax loss this year, it said. While Koerner held on to a previous pledge to be profitable in 2024, on Thursday he stressed the execution of the revamp plan and the “long-term attractiveness” for the bank’s shareholders. Last year was billed as a year of transition to a more profitable Credit Suisse, a label that’s now also being applied to 2023.