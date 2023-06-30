Climate-Resilient Jowar: A Viable Alternative To Wheat In India Under A Changing Climate

As global temperatures rise due to climate change, sustaining crop productivity becomes a significant challenge for the agricultural sector. Among the various effects of increased maximum daily temperatures during the growing season, wheat yields are particularly affected. However, sorghum, an alternative crop, displays remarkable resilience to these temperature changes, offering hope for a sustainable future. Moreover, these crops' water requirements and footprints are crucial to their adaptability to climate change.

Wheat, a staple crop in many regions, is sensitive to elevated temperatures at different stages of its growth cycle. The reproductive phase is especially vulnerable, with high temperatures leading to reduced pollen viability and affecting fertilisation and grain development. Heat stress during grain-filling stages can cause smaller grain size and weight, resulting in lower yields. These temperature-induced challenges significantly threaten wheat production, necessitating immediate adaptation measures.

In stark contrast, sorghum demonstrates greater tolerance to increased maximum daily temperatures. Its physiological and anatomical characteristics enable better adaptation, such as smaller leaves that reduce heat absorption and transpiration rates. Furthermore, sorghum is more likely to maintain photosynthetic activity even under heat-stress conditions. These traits position sorghum as a promising alternative for cultivation in regions where temperature fluctuations pose a substantial risk to wheat production.

Water requirements and footprints also contribute to the divergent adaptability of these crops. Wheat's longer growing season, extending into the summer, demands 1.4 times more water than sorghum. However, wheat's higher yields compensate for its increased water requirements, resulting in approximately 15% lower water footprints than sorghum. Balancing water consumption and crop productivity becomes crucial when selecting suitable crops for a changing climate.

Future climate projections indicate a potential 5% decline in wheat yields by 2040 and a 12% increase in water footprints. In contrast, sorghum is projected to experience only a modest 4% increase in its water footprint. These findings underline sorghum's potential for expansion in the rabi season, showcasing its greater resilience to climate change-induced challenges. To fully harness the potential of sorghum as a climate-resilient crop, focused efforts are needed to enhance its yields. Research and development initiatives should concentrate on breeding high-yielding sorghum varieties with improved agronomic traits and stress tolerance. Additionally, providing farmers with training and access to improved cultivation practises will ensure profitability and efficient land utilisation.

The adverse impact of increased maximum daily temperatures on wheat yields throughout the growing season calls for adaptive strategies in agriculture. Sorghum emerges as a viable alternative, demonstrating resilience to temperature changes and a smaller water footprint. By promoting sorghum cultivation in regions vulnerable to rising temperatures, stakeholders can enhance the adaptability and profitability of agricultural systems while mitigating the potential impacts of climate change on food security. The resilience of sorghum serves as a beacon of hope for a sustainable and flourishing future amidst a changing climate.