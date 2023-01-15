CII Business Confidence Index Rebounds To Two-Year High In October-December Quarter

The latest CII Business Confidence Index for the October-December quarter rebounded to its highest reading in almost two years of 67.6 from 62.2 in the previous quarter, reflecting optimism about India being in a "sweet spot" despite the rising global uncertainties, the industry body said on Sunday.

The sharp improvement in the value of the index was buttressed by the subsiding of concerns around the impending recession and its impact on the Indian economy, the CII stated.

The Index is based on the findings of a survey of over 120 firms of varying sizes across all industry sectors and regions of the country.

However, a majority (70%) of the survey respondents feel that the Indian economy will expand in a range of 6.5% to 7.5% in the current financial year ending March from 8.7% in the last fiscal.