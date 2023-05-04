Cars24 Exits Saudi Arabia, Indonesia; Says 'Deeper Focus' Needed

Cars24, one of India's biggest online marketplaces for used automobiles, has exited two key international markets of Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

"We realised we need a deeper focus and, hence, after months of deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to not pursue operations in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia at the moment," Chief Executive Officer Vikram Chopra said.

"We will be prioritising our focus on our core markets—India, Australia, Thailand and United Arab Emirates—and continue driving growth," Chopra said.