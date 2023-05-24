Canada Pension Plan's India Investments Cross Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore In FY23

CPP Investments, the company that invests the assets of the Canada Pension Plan, ended fiscal 2023 with net assets worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore or C$22 billion in India.

It is an 11% increase in its net India assets over fiscal 2022, according to its statements. The C$22 billion translates to about 3.8% of its global investments of C$570 billion and 26% of its roughly C$149-billion investments in the Asia Pacific.

