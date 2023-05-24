Canada Pension Plan's India Investments Cross Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore In FY23
It is an 11% increase in its net India assets over fiscal 2022, according to its statements.
CPP Investments, the company that invests the assets of the Canada Pension Plan, ended fiscal 2023 with net assets worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore or C$22 billion in India.
It is an 11% increase in its net India assets over fiscal 2022, according to its statements. The C$22 billion translates to about 3.8% of its global investments of C$570 billion and 26% of its roughly C$149-billion investments in the Asia Pacific.
CPP Investments entered India in 2009 and has been investing across multiple asset classes, such as real estate, infrastructure, public and private equities, funds, co-investments, and credit.
It also invests in funds that put money into several Indian startups, such as those run by Sequoia Capital, Kedaara Capital, Accel, Advent International and many others.