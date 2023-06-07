Cabinet Approves Rs 89,047 Crore For 4G, 5G Spectrum Allocation To BSNL

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the third revival package for BSNL with a total outlay of Rs 89,047 crore.

The package includes allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion, an official statement said.

Also, the authorised capital of BSNL will be increased from Rs 1,50,000 crore to Rs 2,10,000 crore.