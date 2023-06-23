Byju's: How Troubles Have Mounted For The Edtech Giant Over The Past Year

The company's troubles make one wonder if strategies and positions adopted by it were taken up without fully assessing if they aligned with the fundamentals of the business, according to Deepak Joyce, founder at JoyceLaw, a boutique law firm focused on the startup ecosystem.

"Public reports also seem to suggest that the ED findings included instances of oversight in completing certain process/filing compliances related to inbound and outbound investment transactions," he said.

The Byju’s saga could lead investors in future rounds to consider whether the company was overvalued, according to Joyce.

"This could become an important consideration in future funding rounds of other ventures, which got rich valuations in the funding boom," Joyce said. "I anticipate that investors would start monitoring their investee companies more closely, especially on financial discipline and governance."

Developments at Byju's can "significantly impact" the sentiment within the Indian startup ecosystem, particularly in the edtech sector, said Gaurav VK Singhvi, angel investor, managing partner at Avinya Ventures and co-founder at WeFounder Circle.

Other edtech startups may feel the effects of diminished investor confidence, cautious funding decisions, or increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities, according to him.

First signs of trouble appeared a year ago as startups began to cut costs, as funding became tight after the pandemic-driven euphoria.

Here's what transpired at the Bengaluru-based edtech giant over the past year: