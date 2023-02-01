Budget 2023: Investors In REITs, InvITs Face A New Tax

Currently, the first three are taxed in the hands of the unitholders or investors at the applicable income tax slab .

However, when payments are made under the category of repayment of debt, that amount is currently not taxed either at the REIT or InvIT or unitholder level.

But what is this 'repayment of debt?'

Ajay Rotti, partner at Dhruva Advisors, said that REITs and InvITs extend loans to their subsidiaries. The subsidiary, during a year, will repay this loan with interest. For the REIT or InvIT, this is surplus cash that has to be distributed to the investors.

Typically, it gets categorised as repayment of a loan, which was being treated as non-taxable by all the players in the market, Rotti added.