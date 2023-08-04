Britannia Industries Q1 Results: Profit Rises 36%, But Misses Estimates
The company's revenue was up 8% to Rs 4,010.7 crore in Q1 FY24.
Britannia Industries Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 but missed analysts' estimates.
The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit maker increased 36% over the previous year to Rs 455.4 crore in the three months to June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 513.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Britannia Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% to Rs 4,010.7 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 4,103.9 crore.
Operating profit rose 38% to Rs 688.8 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 743.5 crore.
Margin at 17.2% versus 13.5%. Analysts had forecast it at 18.1%.
Shares of Britannia closed 0.27% higher at Rs 4,803 apiece, before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.75% gain in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The results were declared after market hours.