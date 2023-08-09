Brigade Enterprises Shares Tumble Over 6% After Q1 Profit, Revenue Miss Estimates
The company's first-quarter net profit fell 56.1% YoY to Rs 38.53 crore, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 70.3 crore
Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. fell on Wednesday after its first-quarter profit and revenue missed analysts' estimates.
The real estate and property development company's net profit declined 56.1% year-on-year to Rs 38.5 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 70.3 crore.
Brigade Enterprises Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 27.5% at Rs 653.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 954.6 crore)
Ebitda down 13.3% at Rs 174.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 247.7 crore)
Ebitda margins at 26.73% versus 22.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.96%)
Net profit down 56.1% at Rs 38.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70.3 crore)
Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the stock as sales performance was driven by strong sustenance demand for ongoing projects amid a lack of any new projects in the first quarter.
The company has witnessed sustained traction across the operational parameters in its hospitality segment as revenue increased 16% year-on-year to Rs 100 crore, the brokerage said.
Shares of Brigade Enterprises fell 6.08% before paring losses to trade 3.14% lower at 10:59 a.m. This compared to a 0.42% decline in the Nifty 50.
The stock has risen nearly 22.58% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.16.
Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies an upside of 13.2%.