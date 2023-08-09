Brigade Enterprises Shares Tumble Over 6% After Q1 Profit, Revenue Miss Estimates

Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. fell on Wednesday after its first-quarter profit and revenue missed analysts' estimates.

The real estate and property development company's net profit declined 56.1% year-on-year to Rs 38.5 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 70.3 crore.

Brigade Enterprises Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)