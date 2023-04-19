Bournvita Controversy: All That Has Happened So Far

In another statement, Bournvita said that over the last seven decades, it has earned the trust of consumers in India by being a scientifically formulated product that adheres to quality standards and complies with the laws of the land.

"We would again like to reinforce that the formulation has been scientifically crafted by a team of nutritionists and food scientists to offer the best of taste and health. All our claims are verified and transparent and all ingredients have regulatory approvals. All the necessary nutritional information is mentioned on the pack for consumers to make informed choices," news agency PTI quoted a Bournvita spokesperson as saying.

"As we continued to witness an abnormal and unusual amount of traction on the post, we were constrained to take legal recourse to avoid misinformation. We also issued a statement to clarify and share the correct facts to allay the concerns of our consumers," the company further said. Bournvita also clarified it had "no play in actions around the presenter's Twitter account" after Revant Himatsingka claimed that his handle was restricted.