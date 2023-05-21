Blackstone Acquires International Gemological Institute For Over $525 Million

Global private equity giant Blackstone, on Sunday, announced the acquisition of International Gemological Institute (IGI) at an enterprise value of over $525 million (Rs 4,352.54 crore).

IGI is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, but counts on India, the largest diamond polisher in the world, for a majority of its revenues and profits.

Blackstone has acquired 80% stake in the company from Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co., a subsidiary of Fosun, and the remaining from Roland Lorie, who belongs to the founding family, as per an official statement.