Demat Accounts Rise 34% To 10.8 Crore In December On Attractive Returns From Equity Markets

The number of demat accounts rose to 10.8 crore in December 2022, a surge of 34% on a yearly basis, due to attractive returns from the equity markets, the ease of the account opening process, and increased financial savings.

Also, the incremental account additions of such accounts were higher in December in comparison with the preceding three months but below the financial year 2021–22 average run rate of 29 lakh.

The incremental additions to such accounts were 21 lakh in December 2022, compared to 18 lakh each in October and November and 20 lakh in September, according to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.