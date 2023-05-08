Birlasoft Q4 Results: Back To Profit Amid Flat Revenue Growth

BQPrimeBusiness NewsBirlasoft Q4 Results: Back To Profit Amid Flat Revenue Growth
Birlasoft's net profit stood at Rs 112.16 crore as against a loss of Rs 16.36 crore. Revenue was up 0.36% at Rs 1,226.38 crore.

08 May 2023, 6:38 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture for representation purpose only. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Picture for representation purpose only. (Photo: Unsplash)
Birlasoft Ltd. has swung back to profitability and even beat estimates, after a quarter of losses due to the bankruptcy of its biggest client. However, the growth was flat.

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 0.36% over the previous three months to Rs 1,226.38 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 1,217-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Birlasoft Q4 Results FY23: Key Highlights (QoQ)

  • Revenue rises 0.36% sequentially at Rs 1,226.38 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,217 crore.

  • Net profit at Rs 112.16 crore vs net loss of Rs 16.36 crore. Analysts had estimated it at Rs 109 crore.

  • EBIT at Rs 146 crore vs Q3 EBIT loss of Rs 136 crore.

  • Q4 EBIT margin at 11.90%.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

On Monday, shares of Birlasoft rose 2.15% to Rs 287.85 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.16% higher at 61,764.25 points.

