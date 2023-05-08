Birlasoft Q4 Results: Back To Profit Amid Flat Revenue Growth

Birlasoft Ltd. has swung back to profitability and even beat estimates, after a quarter of losses due to the bankruptcy of its biggest client. However, the growth was flat.

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 0.36% over the previous three months to Rs 1,226.38 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 1,217-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Birlasoft Q4 Results FY23: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue rises 0.36% sequentially at Rs 1,226.38 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,217 crore.

Net profit at Rs 112.16 crore vs net loss of Rs 16.36 crore. Analysts had estimated it at Rs 109 crore.

EBIT at Rs 146 crore vs Q3 EBIT loss of Rs 136 crore.

Q4 EBIT margin at 11.90%.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

On Monday, shares of Birlasoft rose 2.15% to Rs 287.85 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.16% higher at 61,764.25 points.