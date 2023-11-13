Gautam Singhania Announces Separation From Wife After 32 Years Of Marriage

Industrialist Gautam Singhania on Monday announced separation from wife Nawaz, saying the two have decided to pursue different paths. Singhania, 58, had married Nawaz Modi, daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi, in 1999.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past," Singhania, chairman and managing director of textiles-to-real estate conglomerate Raymond Ltd, said in social media posts. "It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on."

He had married Nawaz, who was 29-years-old in 1999, after eight years of courtship.