Bharat Electronics' Order Book Already At 30% Of FY24 Guidance: Chairperson

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s order book has reached almost 30% of its full-year guidance for fiscal 2024 after it won contracts worth Rs 5,900 crore, according to Chairperson Bhanu Prakash Srivastava.

He said Rs 3,914 crore of the order came from Bharat Dynamics Ltd. in relation to their Akash Prime projects. It includes ground-support equipment, surveillance, and tracking, as well as seekers for the missiles.

The remaining Rs 1,984 crore of the order book comes from other small orders like ground-based link systems, communication systems, and spheres for electronic warfare systems. The orders also include Shakti EW, Sanket MK III (Naval Systems) and MKBT systems, the managing director told BQ Prime.

The company also has a Rs 4,500-crore order for electronic fuses from the army and a Rs 5,000-crore order of sensor equipment for shipyards in the pipeline.

In terms of revenue division between domestic and exports, the company is targeting exports to be $90 million in fiscal 2024, compared to $48 million in FY23. The company's order book includes Rs 60,690 crore ending fiscal 2023 and Rs 5,900 crore so far this fiscal.