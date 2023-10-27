Beam Solar Energy From Space? These Scientists Achieve a Breakthrough

They decided the approach that space-based solar advocates had taken in the past wouldn’t work. Their alternative is radically different, something Hajimiri describes as going from an elephant to an army of ants. Instead of a massive solid structure in space, each of Caltech’s power plants would be a fleet of detached, kitelike solar arrays orbiting in formation. Each array would be launched folded up, then unfurl in orbit. Tiny thrusters would keep it in position relative to the rest. Together, they would make up a single plant that could be a kilometer wide but without any physical structure linking the arrays.