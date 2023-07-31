Bajaj Auto's First Overseas Facility To Start Production Within 12 Months

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s first overseas manufacturing facility to be set up in Brazil will commence operations within the next 12 months.

The manufacturing facility, with a reported monthly capacity of 20,000 units, will account for 4% of the company's overall motorcycle manufacturing capacity.

"Our expansion and retail (in Brazil) have been constrained by supplies, for which we depend on contract manufacturing, a model adopted by most new entrants," Rakesh Sharma, executive director at Bajaj Auto, told investors in the June quarter earnings call.

"We believe removal of this supply constraint is key to our high level of performance in this important market, and taking note of this, the board has today approved the setting up of manufacturing by Bajaj Brasil in Manaus Special Economic Zone. We expect this capacity to come on stream in 12 months' time," he said.