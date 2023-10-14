Avenue Supermarts, Dalmia Bharat, Texmaco Rail Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Saturday.

According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Avenue Supermarts could report a revenue of Rs 12,426.7 crore and a net profit of Rs 735.4 crore in the quarter under review.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. will also report its September quarter earnings. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 111 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 3,310.32 crore, according to the consensus estimates.