Auto Sales In October 2023: Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Rise As Domestic Dispatches Jump
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
Bajaj Auto's Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Rise, Exports Decline
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s two-wheeler dispatches rose 19% year-on-year to 4.08 lakh units as a jump in domestic sales offset the decline in exports.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Total sales rose 19% to 4.71 lakh units.
Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 35% to 2.78 lakh units.
Two-wheeler exports fell 5% to 1.30 lakh units.
Three-wheeler sales grew 18% to 63,044 units.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall 9% On High Base
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s total dispatches to dealerships fell nearly 9% to 13,205 units in October due to a high base and slowing demand.
The festive season this year is delayed and spread across two months; hence October sales were slightly muted compared to last year, the tractor maker said in a statement.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales fell 8.7% to 12,642 units.
Exports fell 13.3% to 563 units.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing their October sales figures on Wednesday.
Auto dispatches to dealerships may have grown across segments, barring tractors, as festival season spurred demand.
However, estimates for retail sales suggest strong growth for two-wheelers but sluggishness in the passenger vehicle segment due to a slowdown in sales of small cars.
In the commercial vehicle segment, the growth in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle categories is likely to lift overall sales. Tractor sales are likely to fall due to slowing demand and a high base.