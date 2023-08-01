Auto Sales In July 2023 Live: Bajaj Auto Two-Wheeler Sales Fall Across Markets
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Fall Across Markets
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s two-wheeler dispatches fell 15% to 2.69 lakh units, with sales declining in both domestic and overseas markets.
Three-wheeler sales doubled to 37,273 units in the domestic market, but exports fell 35% to 13,634 units.
Sales Snapshots (Year-on-Year):
Total sales fell 10% to 3.2 lakh units.
Domestic two-wheeler sales fell 14% to 1.4 lakh units.
Two-wheeler exports declined 16% to 1.3 lakh units.
Three-wheeler sales rise 29% to 50,907 units.
Total domestic sales fall 2% to 1.8 lakh units.
Total exports fall 18% to 1.4 lakh units.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Rise 4% On Strong Domestic Showing
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 3.9% year-on-year to 5,570 units in July, helped by the progression of the monsoon in the country.
The monsoon has progressed well during the last two months, barring certain eastern pockets, but some parts of the country have received heavy rainfall, resulting in flood like situations and affecting on ground activities, the company said in a release.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Total sales rose 3.9% to 5,570 units.
Domestic sales rose 9.7% to 5,161 units.
Exports fell 38% to 409 units.
Escorts Kubota expects demand to pick up in the upcoming festive months starting September.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing the July sales figures on Tuesday.
July saw sluggish sales growth for automakers, with both two-wheeler and passenger vehicle makers witnessing slower dispatches.
The tepid demand for smaller cars continued in India's passenger vehicle market, while the recovery of two-wheelers slipped to the slow lane.
In contrast, commercial vehicle and tractor sales are likely to witness double-digit growth.