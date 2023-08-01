Auto Sales In July 2023 Live: Bajaj Auto Two-Wheeler Sales Fall Across Markets

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 3.9% year-on-year to 5,570 units in July, helped by the progression of the monsoon in the country.

The monsoon has progressed well during the last two months, barring certain eastern pockets, but some parts of the country have received heavy rainfall, resulting in flood like situations and affecting on ground activities, the company said in a release.

Sales Highlights (YoY):

Total sales rose 3.9% to 5,570 units.

Domestic sales rose 9.7% to 5,161 units.

Exports fell 38% to 409 units.

Escorts Kubota expects demand to pick up in the upcoming festive months starting September.