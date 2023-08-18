Aurobindo Pharma Under U.S. FDA Scanner For Lapses At Telangana Facility

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has flagged three procedural lapses at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s formulation manufacturing facility in Telangana.

The drugs regulator conducted an inspection at the company’s Unit III, formulation manufacturing facility in Bachupally village, Medchal Malkajgiri district, Telangana. The inspection took place between July 14 and 21 and resulted in the issuance of a Form 483, with three observations.

"The observations are procedural in nature," the company said in a July 21 exchange filing.

A Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgement, may constitute a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and Related Acts.

BQ Prime has obtained a copy of the observations from the administrator.