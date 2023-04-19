BQPrimeBusiness NewsAudi India Reports Over Two-Fold Jump In Sales In January-March Quarter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Audi India Reports Over Two-Fold Jump In Sales In January-March Quarter

Audi India on Wednesday said its sales witnessed over two-fold jump at 1,950 units in the January-March quarter this year

19 Apr 2023, 1:55 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/de/@cameramandan83?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Dan Dennis</a>/&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Audi-logo?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Dan DennisUnsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Luxury carmaker Audi India on Wednesday said its sales witnessed a over two-fold jump at 1,950 units in the January-March quarter this year as compared with the same period last year.

The company had sold 862 units in the first quarter of 2022.

"Our product line-up boasts of sixteen models, and we currently have the strongest ever SUV portfolio, contributing to over 60% of our total sales," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

The newly launched Q3 and Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country, he added.

"We are on a growth path and are confident of a bullish performance through the year 2023," Dhillon noted.

The company said it also continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved Plus, in India.

Currently operating with 22 outlets across all major hubs in the country, the brand is rapidly expanding and will have 25-plus pre-owned car facilities by the end of the year, it added.

Audi sells the A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT in the Indian market.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT