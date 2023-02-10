Asian Development Bank Approves $130 Million Loan For Promoting Horticulture In Himachal Pradesh

More than half of Himachal Pradesh's land area is in the mountains and 90% of the population lives in rural areas who are dependent on agriculture, said Asian Development Bank Senior Natural Resources and Agriculture Specialist for South Asia Sunae Kim.

"Improving subtropical horticulture in the state offers a lot of economic opportunities to farmer households. Supporting horticulture value chains will also boost the subsector's contribution to the country's development and food security", Kim said.