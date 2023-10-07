Arbitration Law: What Needs To Change?

BQ Prime spoke with industry experts to find out what changes could be expected in the law to streamline the extant arbitration framework and, thereby, achieve its overarching objectives of resolving disputes in a timely and effective manner.

Experts agree that the most significant issues pertain to the enforcement of awards. These include unpredictable timelines, constant adjournments, delay tactics and prolonged enforcement.

"The key to reduce delays that are endemic in our legal system is to fill the vacancies on judges, have dedicated arbitration benches manned by judges experienced in commercial disputes and arbitration," Shaneen Parikh, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, told BQ Prime.

Parikh said it is critical to penalise frivolous applications and requests for adjournments with heavy costs.

A solution could be to mandatorily direct an award debtor to deposit 100% of the award amount, along with post-award interest for 12 months and costs as a pre-condition for challenge to an award, according to Alok Jain, partner at Economic Laws Practice.

Jain said the legislature could also divorce the enforcement of arbitral awards from regular execution processes under the Code of Civil Procedure and create a dedicated mechanism for enforcement of awards.

Other crucial areas in need of reform include: