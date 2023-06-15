Apple May Shift Nearly 18% Of iPhone Production To India By 2025: BofA Securities

Apple Inc. is seen moving nearly a fifth of its global iPhone production to India in the next two years, underscoring the growing importance of Asia’s third largest economy in the shifting sands that is the global supply chain for electronics manufacturing.

This is due to the production-linked incentive scheme for manufacturing of mobile phones in India. iPhone manufacturing in India was nil before the PLI scheme was introduced in 2020 and stood at 7% in the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, according to a BofA Securities report.

“Apple could move at least 18% of its global iPhone production to India by FY25. This is based on targets already committed by Apple’s contract manufacturing firms under the PLI scheme,” the report said. “But we see scope for Apple’s share expanding further if a larger scale incentivises its vendor ecosystem to also move/expand within India,” the report said.

India currently has just 14 Apple vendors, as compared with 151 in Mainland China.

Still, within just two years of the PLI scheme, iPhone exports from India rose to Rs 40,000 crore in FY23 from Rs 11,000 crore in the previous fiscal, according to the BofA report. That’s likely to accelerate further as it already has a run rate of $1 billion, or about Rs 8,200 crore, per month since February 2023.

“Apple manufactures its latest iPhones in India—a sign of growing confidence for India’s potential to be one of the large manufacturing destinations, as it aims to diversify manufacturing outside of China,” the report said.