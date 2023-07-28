AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In Five Years
AMD on Friday announced an investment of $400 million in India over five years, and said the company will be a strong partner in building India's semiconductor ecosystem.
The company will open a new research and development campus in Bengaluru, which will be its largest such facility in the world.
"AMD will invest $400 million in India in five years," Mark Papermaster, EVP and CTO of AMD, said addressing SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandhinagar.
AMD will build on its two decades of growth and successful presence in India, he said, adding that the company expects to add 3,000 additional engineers in India by 2028, as it extends R&D capabilities in the country.
AMD's decision to set up its largest R&D design centre in India will play an important role in building a world-class semiconductor design and innovation ecosystem in the country, Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.
It will also drive tremendous opportunities for large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers and will position India as a global talent hub, he tweeted.
