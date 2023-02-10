Ambani, Birla Commit To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In UP

Indian conglomerates Reliance Industries Ltd. and Aditya Birla Group have committed investments totalling up to Rs 1 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, the leaders of these businesses houses promised investments across their various business verticals to boost the state's economy.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh can rightly be considered one of the key states driving India's journey towards a $5 trillion economy," Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, told government officials, investors, and industrialists present at the summit.

"Therefore, we are committing further investments to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore across our businesses—cement, metals, chemicals, financial services, and renewable energy," he added.

The group, over the past years, have invested a total of Rs 40,000 crore in the state. Today, seven of the group's businesses have a significant presence in Uttar Pradesh, anchored by over 30,000 people across operations, Birla added.