Amazon's India Venture Fund Leads FreshToHome's Rs 860 Crore Funding Round

Online meat grocer FreshToHome has raised Rs 860 crore ($104 million) in a Series D funding round led by Amazon’s Smbhav Venture Fund, according to a press note.

The participation of Amazon in the Bengaluru-based company via its India-dedicated venture fund is the most significant addition among the new investors. In addition to Amazon, investors such as E20 Investment Ltd., Mount Judi Ventures and Dallah Albaraka also participated in the funding round.

Existing investors, including Iron Pillar, Investcorp, Investment Corp. of Dubai (the principal investment arm of the government of Dubai), and Ascent Capital also contributed.

With the funding, FreshToHome is now a "proficorn", the company said in its statement.