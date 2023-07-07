Allcargo Logistics' Target Price Cut 26% By Jefferies To Discount Two Demerged Units

Allcargo Logistics Ltd.'s target price was cut 26% to Rs 370 apiece by Jefferies to discount the demerger of its container freight and real-estate segments effective from fiscal 2023.

However, the brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock as it values the company at 10.6 times the price-to-earnings multiple for fiscal 2025.

Jefferies estimates 27% earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate for fiscal 2024–26, according to a note on Thursday.