Akasa Air Says It's Back In Growth Mode After Rationalising Network

Akasa Air has returned to the growth runway, after the airline had to exit a few routes due to some of its pilots quitting without serving notice period, the airline said.

"Thanks to our advanced pilot planning and training programmes we are now squarely back in growth mode," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The carrier expects to open several domestic and international destinations in FY24, as it prepares to take delivery of additional aircraft by end of this year.

Earlier, the airline sued pilots who had left the company without serving the mandated notice period, which led to the cancellation of flights and a drop in market share for the carrier.