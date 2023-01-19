Air Passenger Traffic Jumps To Nearly Three-Year High In December

India’s air passenger traffic rose to a nearly three-year high in December amid high festive demand and year-end spike in travel. That led to passenger rush resulting in overcrowding at major airports across the country.

Traffic rose 13.7% year-on-year to 1.27 crore, according to the monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

While the tally is higher than the corresponding pre-Covid month of December 2019, the traffic fell short of the most recent peak of 1.28 crore in January 2020.

The passenger rush at airports led to complaints of people missing flights despite reaching the airport on time, huge crowds, passengers jumping queues, and overwhelmed staff.

People took to social media to complain as the infrastructure failed to cope with the surge in flyers driven by the festive season and revenge travel after the pandemic. The Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had to visit Delhi airport to take stock of the situation.